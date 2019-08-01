food

Kingsburg farmer trying to change stigma of eating 'ugly' fruit

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's estimated between 1,000 to 2,000 tons of fruit a day is thrown out just within a 10-mile radius of Kingsburg. It's a 1,000 to 2,000 that all could've been eaten by a Human in some form or another. It's all thrown out, mostly because it's not marketable," said Ben Moore, the Ugly Company owner.

Farmer Ben Moore is sick and tired of seeing food go to waste.

At this site, farmers drop off fruit not wanted by grocery stores or food banks and leaves it to compost.

The Kingsburg native has started his own company called the Ugly Company, to take fruit that would normally be tossed and turns it into dried fruit for retail.

"We just kind of went let's go throwback, our brand is ugly, it doesn't matter if our output is ugly. People really love it because it's really one of the best tasting dried fruit you ever had," Moore said.

The fruit packets are about $6 a bag and sell in the Los Angeles area or online.

Moore says each sale helps a big waste problem and small farmers

"We can strengthen family farms by capturing a full harvest. That can be our competitive advantage," Moore said.

The former college football player and Army veteran says while his dream to curb food waste and help others are big, it's a calling.

"I have the opportunity to really make a difference and when duty calls you have to do it," Moore said.

A mission that others can now help within a beautiful, yet ugly way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkkingsburgfoodagriculturefruitfarminghealth food
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Law aims to encourage investors to put money into small businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Coalinga Police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Show More
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Charges against boy dropped after classmate hit in face with ball
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
More TOP STORIES News