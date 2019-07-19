Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme celebrates 82nd birthday with deal: buy one dozen, get second for $1

NORTH CAROLINA -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday with a dozen deal!

Friday, if you buy one dozen doughnuts, you'll get a second dozen of glazed doughnuts for $1.



The doughnut company is also celebrating the milestone with a new cake batter-filled doughnut.

The new creation is an Original Filled Doughnut that actually has cake batter inside.

The pastry is coated with strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles.



The doughnut is available in select stores from July 15 - July 21.

Locations can be found on the company's website.

Video above is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighdoughnutskrispy kremenorth carolina newsraleigh newsdonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News