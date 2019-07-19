Krispy Kreme celebrates 82nd birthday with deal: buy one dozen, get second for $1

Friday, if you buy one dozen doughnuts, you'll get a second dozen of glazed doughnuts for $1.
It’s our Birthday! But we’re throwing you a party!!! 🥳 Next Friday July 19th,— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 11, 2019
enjoy an #OriginalGlazed Dozen for just $1 when you buy any dozen! 🍩🍩 #KrispyKreme #OurBirthdayYourParty Participating shops & more info found here https://t.co/DZC7BFOmZs. pic.twitter.com/Nc5RAPwXrn
The doughnut company is also celebrating the milestone with a new cake batter-filled doughnut.
The new creation is an Original Filled Doughnut that actually has cake batter inside.
The pastry is coated with strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles.
We’re that friend who goes all in on their birthday. 🎉 Starting Monday, July 15th, for one week only we’re launching an all new #OriginalFilled doughnut for our birthday, filled with Cake Batter! 🎂🍩 More info at https://t.co/DZC7BFwLAS. #KrispyKreme #OurBirthdayYourParty pic.twitter.com/D2Tl0PYkPQ— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 13, 2019
The doughnut is available in select stores from July 15 - July 21.
Locations can be found on the company's website.
