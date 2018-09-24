ASHEVILLE, N.C. --It's a match made in heaven -- coffee and doughnuts.
And now the two have truly become "one" at Krispy Kreme!
In honor of National Coffee Day (Saturday), the North Carolina-based doughnut maker is offering two new coffee creations available all week long.
The Coffee Glazed Doughnut and Original Glazed Coffee go on sale Monday.
The "brewing doughnut" is an original doughnut with a coffee glaze, while its "glazing coffee" is like a glazed doughnut in a cup.
Coffee lovers can snag a free coffee, any size, on Saturday at participating locations-- including Fresno.
To make that deal even sweeter, the company is allowing rewards members to get a free doughnut with their coffee.
Don't have time to try the Original Glazed Coffee? That's fine. The company plans to make it a permanent menu item.