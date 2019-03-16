Krispy Kreme brings back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

This weekend, Krispy Kreme is offering green original glazed doughnuts as well as a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.
Through Sunday March 17, the doughnut chain is offering a green version of their classic glazed treat.
Celebrate #StPatricksDay with GREEN O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts and you might win FREE doughnuts for a year. That's better than a pot o' gold! https://t.co/GpWQu8c5aY pic.twitter.com/MQVQj2FkhG— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 16, 2019
Every purchase earns someone a chance to win a golden pass - that means one free dozen original glazed donuts per month until St. Patrick's Day 2020.
Here's how you can find your local shop.