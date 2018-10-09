FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit with two new doughnuts.

By
Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit with two new doughnuts.

The new Trick-or-Treat Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped and drizzled with salted caramel, and topped with chocolate Halloween candies.

The new Monster Batter is covered in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti.



The sweet treats join the company's returning Halloween-themed favorites, including the Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.

These new confections are available until Halloween Day, Oct. 31.

Doughnut lovers who go to a participating Krispy Kreme shop dressed in costume on Halloween Day will get a free doughnut.

Crabtree Valley Mall the first new Krispy Kreme kiosk in the U.S.
Doughnut lovers, we have good news! Raleigh is getting another Krispy Kreme location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodkrispy kremedonutshalloween
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in southwest Fresno
The top 3 shops for chocolate lovers in Clovis
New sushi bar and ramen spot Toshiko opens its doors downtown
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence on Thursday
CA DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Show More
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
More News