valentine's day

La Tapitia Tortillas selling heart-shaped chips for Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's La Tapitia Tortillas is now selling its heart-shaped tortilla chips for you to eat with guacamole, nachos, or any other meal.

Each bag will be filled with 20 mini bags containing the chips inside that are perfect for classroom parties.

RELATED: How your worst dating stories can result in free pizza

La Tapitia announced the sale on its Instagram page Tuesday.

The heart-shaped treat will be available at dozens of stores across the Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnobusinessvalentine's dayfood
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
How your worst dating stories can result in free pizza
Students make Valentine's Day cards for hospital patients
Simple Solutions: How to have a healthy Valentine's Day
Send Your Valentine's Letter Through Valentines, Virginia!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Woman saves husband, house in Merced Co. fire
4 suspects steal, destroy property inside popular Atwater business
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglar arrested in Los Banos
98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
Show More
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
More TOP STORIES News