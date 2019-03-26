Pressed juices are the latest health trend. Here's where to get them in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're starting to notice more places offering pressed juices, you're not alone.The latest health trend to sweep the Valley is touted as a quick and efficient way of getting your nutrients in at one time."Most people struggle with eating their beats or eating dark leafy greens if you're not going to eat them the next best thing is to drink them," said Stephen Rosales, owner of Raw Earth Juicery.Rosales says on top of pressed juices and organic almond milk they make an average of 60 days worth of cleanses per week"We are the only 100% organic cold press juicer in this area. that's where we separate ourselves," he said.As popularity with their clientele grows, they've opened a second location with the hopes of opening a third in Clovis."All the nutrients are in the juice there's no additives or preservatives its just fresh from the produce," said Reinvent Juicery owner Steve Wallace.He says both locations are pushing out roughly 300-400 juices daily.Their latest juice created with community in mind."We're doing a fundraiser for a local firefighter who lost his wife during childbirth," Wallace said.Named after the firefighter's daughters, $1 from every "Kaia and Kelce" juice will help fight amniotic fluid embolism.While they're pairing items like avocado toast and matcha bowls with juicing, Jugo Salad and Juice Bar in northeast Fresno is offering healthy meals, even oatmeal, acai and pitaya bowls.Jugo is planning on opening at least three new locations in the next two months.