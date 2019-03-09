We all want to lead a healthier lifestyle but temptation awaits us at the grocery store and fast food restaurants.
While it is easy to pick up that bag of chips or chocolate bar, nutritionists say take the time to pick up food that will be better for your body and mind.
Local nutritionist Ricarda Cerda joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to discuss healthier options on National Nutrition Month.
She brought a few examples like beans, carrots, and avocados and talked about how we can all improve our eating habits. Get more tips on eating right at https://www.eatright.org/
Latino Life: March is National Nutrition Month
