Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar debuts New American cuisine in Northwest Fresno

Looking to chow down on some New American fare in a casual setting? A new location for Huntington Beach-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has you covered. The recent arrival is located at 7965 N. Blackstone Ave. in Northwest Fresno, and true to its name, has a dog-friendly patio and even a dog menu.
The restaurant touts its scratch-made dishes, like baby back ribs with honey plum sauce and sesame slaw, fried deviled eggs topped with paprika and candied bacon, and bone-in apple-sage pork chops served with roasted winter vegetables. (You can check out the full menuhere.)
For libations, the bar serves a rotating selection of local beers, plus house draft beers like the Ankle Buster Blonde from Golden Road Brewing Co. Signature cocktails include a Maple Bacon Old Fashioned with whiskey, maple syrup, bitters, Amaro Montenegro and bacon candy.
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has been enthusiastically received by patrons.
Yelper William E., who was the first to review the new spot, was impressed by all the food. "The green onion crumbled mac and cheese ... may be one of the best I've had, especially with a couple drops of housemade hot sauce dotted along the way."
"Really enjoyed the brussels sprouts and chicken lettuce wraps! The customer service was excellent," agreed Edgar A.
Swing on by to take a peek: Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 9 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
