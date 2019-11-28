Line wraps around Fresno business for last minute Thanksgiving shopping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Phones were ringing off the hook at the Honeybaked Ham Company on Wednesday morning, and the line was out the door with people waiting to pick up their food.Leo Gonzales explained he opted to buy his turkey at the store because it's convenient."It's all cooked and everything. We are just ready to enjoy family and being with family and everything like that," he said.Even though HoneyBaked is a bit on the expensive side, people said it's still worth it to have that extra time.Michele Greenhouse, a physician, said she's fortunate her family can afford this kind of meal."I have the kind of job that allows you to be blessed in all areas," Greenhouse said.She said because she is so blessed, she does make sure to give back, helping to set a good example."If you help someone, then you are teaching your kids to help people, right. Someone had to help me to get to where I am. I couldn't be where I'm at without assistance," she said. "So if you engender that, that's the whole purpose of Thanksgiving."It doesn't have to cost too much to help out during the holidays.In fact according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 34th annual survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table indicates the average cost of this year's feast for 10 is $48.91, or less than $5.00 per person.Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, said what you see on your table could be from right here in the Valley.He mentioned Fresno County is number two in the state for turkey production."Our Valley does an amazing job producing fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and all types of fiber products that ultimately end up throughout the world. So Thanksgiving is a remarkable time to celebrate the bounty we produce here in California," he explained.