U.S. & WORLD

Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 10, 2018.

You may have heard about the big pizza flap burning up Twitter faster than you can say hot cheese.

A video shot and posted by a man named Vincent Romero went wildly viral.

The video shows a shopping cart full of DiGiorno frozen pizzas at a Little Caesars location in Indiana.

The big question -- was Little Caesars serving it?

Were they passing off the frozen pizza as their own? The answer is no.

Little Caesars investigated and found that the video was shot at an Indiana Kmart, which was in the process of disposing of expired DiGiorno pizzas at the time the video was taken.

They add, Little Caesars only serves freshly baked pizzas made from fresh dough.

Basically, a coincidence made in Twitter fodder pizza heaven.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbig talkerspizza
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Stock market plunges more than 830 points in biggest drop in months
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
From sushi to souvenirs, here are the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fresno
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in southwest Fresno
The top 3 shops for chocolate lovers in Clovis
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man arrested in Southern California, possibly linked to the murder of Fresno native
Round up of 1,000 NorCal wild horses sparks outrage
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
Tulare Co. deputies searching for family of man killed in crash
Drug counseling service pulls out of valley high schools
Fresno Police see spike in car thefts over the weekend
Merced Co. Planning Commission recommends denying proposed Hilmar apartments
Batavia toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Show More
Northeast Fresno nanny's tearful description of sexual assault, kidnapping while watching toddler
Fresno Police believe bail bonds agent feared for his life before shooting suspect
Denise Brown visits Fresno to advocate for victims of domestic violence
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
More News