'Little Fat Dumpling' Brings Soup Dumplings To North Fresno

If you've got soup dumplings on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 8482 N. Friant Rd. in Woodward Park, the fresh addition is called Little Fat Dumpling.
This new spot--located in the Park Crossing Shopping Center--specializes in xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), along with traditional Chinese fare.
On the menu, look for dumpling varieties like pork or shrimp with cabbage or leeks, fried beef dumplings with green onions and soup dumplings with shrimp, pork or a combo of both.
If you're going the entree route, expect to see dishes like Peking pork, sliced beef in chili oil, and mapo tofu.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.
Sir Paul L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4th, said, "So excited to have authentic Chinese dumplings in Fresno! I had a good experience, and only expect it to get better!"
Yelper Dana A. added, "Excellent soup dumplings. They make them fresh throughout the day and everything is handmade, so there may be a wait for your meal. But trust me, the food will be worth the wait."
Head on over to check it out: Little Fat Dumpling is open daily from 5pm-9pm.
