FOOD & DRINK

'Little Fat Dumpling' Brings Soup Dumplings To North Fresno

Photo: Lisa D./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got soup dumplings on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 8482 N. Friant Rd. in Woodward Park, the fresh addition is called Little Fat Dumpling.

This new spot--located in the Park Crossing Shopping Center--specializes in xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), along with traditional Chinese fare.

On the menu, look for dumpling varieties like pork or shrimp with cabbage or leeks, fried beef dumplings with green onions and soup dumplings with shrimp, pork or a combo of both.

If you're going the entree route, expect to see dishes like Peking pork, sliced beef in chili oil, and mapo tofu.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Sir Paul L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4th, said, "So excited to have authentic Chinese dumplings in Fresno! I had a good experience, and only expect it to get better!"

Yelper Dana A. added, "Excellent soup dumplings. They make them fresh throughout the day and everything is handmade, so there may be a wait for your meal. But trust me, the food will be worth the wait."

Head on over to check it out: Little Fat Dumpling is open daily from 5pm-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News