Live clams move around on diner's plate in Japan

Imagine being at a nice restaurant, ordering the seafood special and then watching your clams move around on the plate.That's what happened to one diner shortly after the meal was served at a restaurant in Japan.Video posted on Twitter has more than 9 million views, with people losing their minds over it.It's unclear if the person who ordered the dish knew what to expect, but in the video, you can hear some of the shocked reactions from people eating at the restaurant.