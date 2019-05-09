Local bakery brings a little taste of France to Fresno

"Brioche is a pastry bread that is rich in eggs in butter," she said.
All those who try her bread can taste her love for the popular French pastry.
She's made a name for herself, and a business, The Brioche Lady. Now that business has blossomed into her and her husband's very first bakery.
"Have some good food, sit down have fun, play some chess or checkers and hang out," said co-owner Leng Thao. "Hanging out means a lot to us because it makes the place feel warm, but more importantly our hearts feel warm."
They're located at the Northern Village Shopping Center off First and Herndon where the former La Parisian Bakery used to be.
Leng says they wanted it to feel like a sliver of Paris. Inside, they're serving more than just brioche.
French toast and other items are crafted out of their bread. Lattes and coffee are also available to order.
For the Thaos it all started 20 years ago in France, where they first met. Leng, from Southern California, was visiting family and met Nubchi who was born and raised in France.
Both of them stopped for love and came together for the sake of brioche.
"One of the best complements someone has said is that it reminds them of their childhood in France, it reminds them of their trip to France and that is exactly what we try to replicate," Leng said.
The couple has eight children and another on the way. One of those eight includes their brioche business.
Nubchi says it was born out of her own needs.
She couldn't find anything that came close to the brioche she had back home as a child.
"Brioche is the one pastry bread that I miss the most about France," she said. "Every time I would see brioche at the store then I would buy it, and always get disappointed."
The Brioche Lady is open six days a week starting at 8 a.m. They're closed on Wednesdays.
Next, they plan on experimenting with more brioche flavors to put their unique twist on their very own piece of France.