Local eatery raisin the bar for granola with a locally sourced treat they want to teach you to make

April is National Raisin Month and local eatery Tree of Life Café and Bakery is celebrating by hosting a cooking class featuring the dried fruit.Next week you can learn how to make Fresnola, granola made from ingredients grown right here in Fresno County. The class is part of cooking series the restaurant hosts every second Saturday.The class will be held on Friday the 13th or Saturday the 14th for $15. There is limited space so it's better to register sooner rather than later.8 cups rolled oats (Old Fashioned Oats)1 1/2 cups wheat germ1 1/2 cups oat bran1 cup chopped walnuts1 cup chopped pecans1 cup chopped almonds1 cup sunflower seeds (raw, not roasted)1 1/2 tsp. salt3/4 cup brown sugar1/2 cup maple syrup3/4 cup California honey1 cup vegetable oil1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon2 Tbsp. Vanilla ExtractMix together all above ingredients until there are no lumps from the brown sugar. Spread " thick evenly on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. When done, add 1 cup each California Raisins, dried fig chunks and Craisins. ENJOY!