Local Mexican restaurant offering firefighters free meal

Casa Corona announced it will serve up some delicious food to any firefighter who shows their work ID.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno Mexican restaurant is showing its appreciation to California firefighters with a free meal!

Casa Corona announced it will serve up some delicious food to any firefighter who shows their work ID.

The restaurant says, they have been watching the news and updates on the wildfires burning around the state - and said they wanted to do something to help.

Casa Corona is offering this deal through August 18th.

There are two locations- Herndon and Cedar and the other at Bullard and West.
