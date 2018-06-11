Love Mediterranean? Here are the top 5 places to get your fix in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Bar And Grill
Photo: Evan C./Yelp
Topping the list is family-owned Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Bar and Grill. Located at 1025 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 106 in Hoover, the spot is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 467 reviews on Yelp.
Check out the Fatoush Chicken Salad: tender strips of chicken breast tossed with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parsley, fried pita chips, sumac and house dressing. Or, try the Lebanese-style-fried trout, which is lightly breaded and fried until it's golden, and served with fried pita bread and tahini sauce.
2. Diana's
Photo: Nasser D./Yelp
Next up is Bullard's Diana's, situated at 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106. With 4.5 stars out of 296 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite. Look for the beef kebab, which features marinated barbecue served with onion and bell peppers, or, sample the Koobideh, seasoned ground beef barbecue served with tomato.
3. Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Photo: jennifer w./Yelp
Central's Mediterranean Grill & Cafe, located at 1031 U St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual Mediterranean cafe 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews. The eatery offers a variety of appetizers, salads, specialty plates and more, along with a lunch special that comes with your choice of meat, rice pilaf and vegetables. (See the full menu here.)
4. Churrasco Grill
Photo: bubba g./Yelp
Churrasco Grill is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 266 Yelp reviews. The menu includes an array of gourmet wraps and burgers, as well as traditional Mediterranean dishes like Greek feta salad, chicken kebab, gyros and many more. Head over to 1901 N. Gateway Blvd., Suite 101 to see for yourself.
5 . Ark Mediterranean Grill
Photo: gena g./Yelp
And then there's Ark Mediterranean Grill, a Woodward Park favorite with 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews. You can expect to find kebab plates featuring beef, chicken, combination and more, as well as an array of shawarma wraps. Stop by 1528 E. Champlain Drive to hit up the Mediterranean spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.