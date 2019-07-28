Food & Drink

Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location Wednesday, July 31

Mad Duck will open its Marks and Herndon location Wednesday, July 31.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mad Duck Craft Brewery announced the opening date for its brand new location in northwest Fresno.

The restaurant will open to the public on Wednesday, July 31. It is located on Marks and Herndon Avenues.

In an Instagram post, restaurant officials said they "can't wait to see some new and some familiar faces next week."

