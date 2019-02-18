Madera's 3 favorite spots for inexpensive sandwiches

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich hot spots in Madera, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Sub Shop and Deli
Photo: Veronica G./Yelp
Topping the list is the Sub Shop and Deli. Located at 1301 W. Olive Ave., Suite D, the deli is the highest rated cheap sandwich spot in Madera, boasting 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.
Look for hot subs like the Italian sausage, tri-tip French dip and barbecue beef, along with clubhouse offerings such as chicken salad, tuna and deviled egg.
2. Deli Delicious
PHOTO: Maiyer V./YELP
Next up is Deli Delicious, situated at 2380 Cleveland Ave., Suite 6. With four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.
The family-owned homegrown chain -- with additional outposts throughout Central California -- features traditional hot and cold sub sandwiches, as well as specialty offerings like turkey and avocado with sprouts and cream cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)
3. Chase's Chop Shop
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Last but not least, Chase's Chop Shop, located at 412 W. Olive Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable butcher and deli four stars out of 15 reviews.
Established in 2010, this Madera favorite serves up low-cost sandwiches like the Black Label tri-tip with whiskey pepper sauce, sauteed mushrooms and melted Provolone. (You can view the full assortment here.)