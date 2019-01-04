U.S. & WORLD

Man who got locked in Burger King bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Man suing Burger King over meals for life deal. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

An Oregon man is suing Burger King for backing out of a 'meals for life' deal.

Curtis Brooner says the fast food giant offered the deal because he got locked in the bathroom for more than an hour at a restaurant in Wood Village last month.

Brooner's attorney Michael Fuller told KATU that his client went to pull the door and it wouldn't open.

Fuller said employees gave Brooner "a fly swatter to 'jimmy' the door open, which actually cut his hand."

Court documents claim employees on the other side laughed at Brooner while he was stuck in the restroom.

The Burger King manager offered Brooner free food for the rest of his life should he come into the restaurant, Fuller said.

He said the restaurant did honor the deal for a few weeks, but then a regional manager reneged the offer.

"It's the principle. The jury is going to enjoy it. There are funny elements of the case, but there is nothing funny about being locked in a dank bathroom for an hour," Fuller said.

Brooner and his attorney are suing for about $9,000 - or the cost of one burger meal a week until he turns 72.

"I think we will reach a fair settlement. My client was presented with an offer, he accepted it and a deal was a deal," Fuller said.

Burger King and the franchise owner of the restaurant have not commented on the lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldburger kinglawsuitfast food restaurantbathroom
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Procession to take place for Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
New Dark Chocolate Oreos hit shelves in a store near you
Girl Scouts offer new gluten-free cookie, sale season starts today
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Procession to take place for Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Suspect dies after being shot by police in standoff in Visalia
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Clovis homeowner scares off intruder inside his home
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
Show More
Full closure at Sequoia and Kings Canyon impacts travel, business
California twins battling extremely rare genetic disease
'We are political pawns': Local IRS workers suffering from government shutdown
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
Snow survey shows water content is below average
More News