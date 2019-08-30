Food & Drink

Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee -- Hungry chicken fans around the country left Popeyes restaurants empty-handed this week when the chain sold out of its new sandwiches.

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

One man became so angry about the news that he decided to sue the fast-food chain.

Craig Barr of Tennessee filed a summons accusing the restaurant of false advertising and deceptive business practices.

He said he drove around to several locations only to be told at each of them that there were no more chicken sandwiches available.

Barr told WTVC that he even responded to a Craiglist ad posted by someone who said they worked at Popeyes and was selling the sandwiches under the table for $24.

SEE MORE: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

He says he paid the money, but never got his sandwich.

The ad is no longer online, and police say they haven't had any reports about it.

Barr is expected to appear in court on Oct. 28. He's suing the restaurant for $5,000.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktennesseelawsuitu.s. & worldrestaurantchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two people injured after shooting in east central Fresno
Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of possible attempted abductions of students
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Ex-teacher gets 4 years in prison for stalking high school girls
Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman
DMV to offer early service at north Fresno location
LAPD officer cycles 300 miles to Newman to honor slain officer
Show More
Joseph Ward found guilty of assaulting NE Fresno nanny
Northwest Fresno neighbors speak out against development of apartment complex
Man accused of killing 28-year-old father in Tulare appears in court
Selma Police Chief Greg Garner retires suddenly
Andrew Janz threatens suit over proposed rule change by Fresno County supervisors
More TOP STORIES News