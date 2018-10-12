Mark your calendars: Sweet dreams are made of this on National Dessert Day

You probably know about Fresnan institutions like Japanese sweets shop Kogetsu-do, but Fresno has plenty of quality dessert spots -- from candy stores to whole sweets-focused cafes -- practically begging to be visited, especially on such an important occasion as National Dessert Day.
In the spirit of desserts everywhere, here's a roundup of Fresno's top dessert institutions, handpicked for quality using both Yelp data and our own secret recipe.
1. Grandpa's Popcorn And Sweets
Longtime favorite Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, located at 673 E. Nees Ave. in Northeast Fresno, tops the list for desserts, between its cupcakes, candies, sweet flavors of popcorn and more.
Look out for the family-owned shop's chocolate chip cookie dough cupcake and vanilla cheesecake cupcake, which have helped to make it the top desserts parlor in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.
2. Collect Coffee Bar
Northeast Fresno's Collect Coffee Bar, located at 3142 E. Campus Pointe Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffeehouse 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews.
For a dessert in a cup, try the white macadamia latte or iced lavender latte, plus a sweet bite like the cake of the day, a Nutella croissant, or a lilac macaron.
3. Yogurtland
Then there's the River Park Yogurtland, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts in Northeast Fresno. This much-loved branch of the Irvine-based international chain has 4.5 stars out of 105 Yelp reviews.
Yelpers love its friendly service, regularly rotating flavors and toppings bar with over 20 choices, from fresh kiwi to mochi bites. Head over to 170 E. Paseo Del Centro to see for yourself.
4. Taipei 101
Finally, over in Northeast Fresno, check out Taipei 101, which has earned four stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp. If regular bubble milk tea isn't sweet enough for you, this Taiwanese-style cafe also has architectural sweet toast creations, shaved ice, and crepes.
You can find even more of its desserts, ranging from lemon cheesecake to eight-treasure porridge, at 6702 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 103.