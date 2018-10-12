FOOD & DRINK

Mark your calendars: Sweet dreams are made of this on National Dessert Day

Grandpa's Popcorn And Sweets. | Photo: Rachel R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Sweet tooths, unite. October 14 is National Dessert Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in the dessert of your choice. But why stop there?

You probably know about Fresnan institutions like Japanese sweets shop Kogetsu-do, but Fresno has plenty of quality dessert spots -- from candy stores to whole sweets-focused cafes -- practically begging to be visited, especially on such an important occasion as National Dessert Day.

In the spirit of desserts everywhere, here's a roundup of Fresno's top dessert institutions, handpicked for quality using both Yelp data and our own secret recipe. Kogetsu-do

1. Grandpa's Popcorn And Sweets



Photo: Dan O./Yelp

Longtime favorite Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, located at 673 E. Nees Ave. in Northeast Fresno, tops the list for desserts, between its cupcakes, candies, sweet flavors of popcorn and more.

Look out for the family-owned shop's chocolate chip cookie dough cupcake and vanilla cheesecake cupcake, which have helped to make it the top desserts parlor in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.

2. Collect Coffee Bar



Photo: Carissa S./Yelp

Northeast Fresno's Collect Coffee Bar, located at 3142 E. Campus Pointe Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffeehouse 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews.

For a dessert in a cup, try the white macadamia latte or iced lavender latte, plus a sweet bite like the cake of the day, a Nutella croissant, or a lilac macaron.

3. Yogurtland



Photo: Marsha M./Yelp

Then there's the River Park Yogurtland, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts in Northeast Fresno. This much-loved branch of the Irvine-based international chain has 4.5 stars out of 105 Yelp reviews.

Yelpers love its friendly service, regularly rotating flavors and toppings bar with over 20 choices, from fresh kiwi to mochi bites. Head over to 170 E. Paseo Del Centro to see for yourself.

4. Taipei 101



Photo: Isaac T./Yelp

Finally, over in Northeast Fresno, check out Taipei 101, which has earned four stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp. If regular bubble milk tea isn't sweet enough for you, this Taiwanese-style cafe also has architectural sweet toast creations, shaved ice, and crepes.

You can find even more of its desserts, ranging from lemon cheesecake to eight-treasure porridge, at 6702 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 103.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
From sushi to souvenirs, here are the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fresno
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in southwest Fresno
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Woman hit and killed by pickup truck identified
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
VIDEO: Family salvages what they can from home pummeled by Michael
Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump
California condor shot and killed in Tulare County, $15,000 reward offered
Show More
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Will these electric scooters make a comeback? Fresno City Council debates the matter
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
More News