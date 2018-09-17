U.S. & WORLD

'Mayochup': Heinz debuts controversial ketchup, mayonnaise mixture

NEW YORK --
In an era full of food hybrids, the inevitable has finally happened: Ketchup and mayo are joining forces.

Like it or not, Heinz announced Monday that it will begin making "Mayochup," a saucy blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise packed into one bottle.


In April, the company asked Twitter to vote whether or not "Mayochup" should exist. Since 500,000 voted "yes," Heinz promised to bring the sauce to American store shelves.


Now the company is launching a campaign to determine which city will be the first to taste it. Sauce enthusiasts have until 11:59 PM CST to vote!
