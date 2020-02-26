food

McDonald's auctioning off Shamrock Shake worth $90k on eBay

McDonald's has brought back their famed Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick's Day.

But a version on sale on eBay will cost even more green.

McDonald's is auctioning off a golden Shamrock Shake served in an emerald and diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup.

Bids start at a dollar, but the fast-food restaurant says the luxury drink is worth $90,000.

The pricey promotion goes along with the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake. Proceeds from the winning bid will go to the Ronald McDonald House charities.
