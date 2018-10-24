U.S. & WORLD

McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013

McDonald's unveils new breakfast items. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 24, 2018.

McDonald's has announced new breakfast offerings for the first time since 2013.

The Triple Breakfast Stack is a sandwich that comes with two slices of American cheese between two sausage patties. They're topped with bacon and an egg. They are available on a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddles cakes.

The fast food chain said the inspiration comes from customers ordering their own concoctions off the "Secret Menu."

"People have been hacking our menu for years - so much so that it's inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks," Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz, said in a statement. "We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald's crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can't wait to see what they come up with next - you never know what might end up on our menu."

Triple Breakfast Stacks are available for a limited time beginning on November 1.
