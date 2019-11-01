They're back! McDonald's introduces limited-edition surprise Happy Meal featuring iconic throwback toys from past the 40 years

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

Grimace (McDonald's): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

101 Dalmatians - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

CHICAGO -- To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald's is launching the Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.This limited-edition offering will be available in more than 90 countries around the world at participating McDonald's restaurants beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, while supplies last.The roster includes beloved toys across the globe with two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes: