Food & Drink

They're back! McDonald's introduces limited-edition surprise Happy Meal featuring iconic throwback toys from past the 40 years

CHICAGO -- To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald's is launching the Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

This limited-edition offering will be available in more than 90 countries around the world at participating McDonald's restaurants beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, while supplies last.

The roster includes beloved toys across the globe with two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:

  • Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

  • Grimace (McDonald's): 1990


  • Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

  • McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

  • Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

  • Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

  • Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

  • Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997


  • 101 Dalmatians - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

  • Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

  • My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

  • Furby (Hasbro): 1999

  • Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

  • Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagomcdonald'sfast food restaurantu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canine Distemper Virus found in dogs at Tulare County shelter
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire in Ventura County
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
How Valley officials are keeping kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween
Meet Banshee, the Merced County K-9 who found a missing teen
Show More
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
1 year after Camp Fire: How faith brought a Kerman family new life
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
More TOP STORIES News