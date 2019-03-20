mcdonald's

McDonald's tests out Vegan McNuggets

McDonald's is shaking up its menu and offering chicken-free Vegan McNuggets.

And you can actually see the vegetables they're made with!

The Nuggets are made with a mashed potato base mixed with chickpeas, onions, carrots, and corn.

The Nuggets are coated in breadcrumbs then fried until crispy.

They are available in Norway in response to meatless-minded customers there.

There is no word on whether they will come to the U.S.
