McDonald's tests out Vegan McNuggets

McDonald's is shaking up its menu and offering chicken-free Vegan McNuggets.
And you can actually see the vegetables they're made with!
The Nuggets are made with a mashed potato base mixed with chickpeas, onions, carrots, and corn.
The Nuggets are coated in breadcrumbs then fried until crispy.
They are available in Norway in response to meatless-minded customers there.
There is no word on whether they will come to the U.S.
