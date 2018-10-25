FOOD & DRINK

McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats

EMBED </>More Videos

On Thursday, participating McDonald's restaurants in Houston will bring back the McRib.

It's back. The McRib is returning to more than 9,000 McDonald's restaurants in October!

If you're one of the many people who wait for the limited-time sandwich to return to the menu, you'll have even more ways to order it this year.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The McRib will be available in stores, as always, but it will also be available through Uber Eats.

The McRib's most loyal fans can download the McDonald's Finder app to find participating restaurants offering the limited-time sandwich. Customers can also download the Uber Eats app to find the nearest participating McDelivery restaurant in their area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'srestaurantfood
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
The 5 best spots to score chicken wings in Fresno
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Big Al's BBQ brings signature tri-tip and chicken cheesesteaks to Tulare
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point
One man dead from apparent gunshot wound, Chowchilla PD says
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices sent to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro
Mom missing after leaving her kids in Houston store
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mega Millions ticket seller plans to share bonus
Show More
Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
Madera Police arrest man connected to stolen U-Haul in Bakersfield.
Man stabbed after late night brawl in Pinedale
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
More News