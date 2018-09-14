Mexican eatery El Tlahualil opens in Merced

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Located at 1277 V St., the fresh arrival is called El Tlahualil.
The restaurant serves housemade tortillas and features menu items like al pastor, carne asada, fish ceviche and more. Carnitas, pambazos (Mexican bread), burritos, tacos and chips and salsa are also available.
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Victor G., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 5, wrote, "The food is five stars. Plus, it's homemade tortillas. The molcajete is great. They don't give you as much meat as Casuelas but it is a perfect portion where you are full but not food coma-stuffed."
And Yoalli C. wrote, "For the first time since I have been in the states, I've found a truly authentic Mexican restaurant. Everything we ordered was delicious. Best carnitas, pambazos and tacos. Everything was great."
Head on over to check it out: El Tlahualil is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
