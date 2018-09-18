National Cheeseburger Day deals

Restaurants all over the country are offering deals today for National Cheeseburger Day.Red Robin is offering guests a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless fries for five dollars. You do have to purchase a drink though in order to get the deal.Wendy's is also celebrating all month long. They are giving away a free "Dave's single "with any purchase made through their mobile app through September 30th.iHop is giving away free pancakes with your burger. You can get two Buttermilk pancakes or two Pumpkin Spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger in-restaurant.Farmer Boys is selling their Big Cheese cheeseburgers for $1 each all day National Cheeseburger Day. Guests are required to mention the $1 deal to get the Big Cheeseburgers for a dollar apiece.Check your favorite burger spot today to see if they are offering any discounts.