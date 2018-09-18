U.S. & WORLD

National Cheeseburger Day deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurants all over the country are offering deals today for National Cheeseburger Day.

Restaurants all over the country are offering deals today for National Cheeseburger Day.

Red Robin is offering guests a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless fries for five dollars. You do have to purchase a drink though in order to get the deal.

Wendy's is also celebrating all month long. They are giving away a free "Dave's single "with any purchase made through their mobile app through September 30th.

iHop is giving away free pancakes with your burger. You can get two Buttermilk pancakes or two Pumpkin Spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger in-restaurant.


Farmer Boys is selling their Big Cheese cheeseburgers for $1 each all day National Cheeseburger Day. Guests are required to mention the $1 deal to get the Big Cheeseburgers for a dollar apiece.

Check your favorite burger spot today to see if they are offering any discounts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburgersu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News