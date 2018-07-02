National franchise Pelican's Snoballs brings 100-plus flavors of shaved ice to Clovis

A new spot to score shaved ice has made its debut in Clovis. Located at 959 Clovis Ave., the fresh arrival is called Pelican's Snoballs.
The chain, with locations across the country, was established more than 15 years ago and is serving up 100-plus flavors, per its website.
Signature flavors include the Rainbow (cherry, pineapple and blue raspberry), Gone Fishin' (lemon lime, polar punch and gummy worms) and Butterfly Kiss (birthday cake, cotton candy and butterfly gummies).
Pelican's Snoballs has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Dermot D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 18, wrote, "Fantastic new business. They have over 100 flavors including standard ones such as strawberry, watermelon and kiwi, but other random ones including toothpaste, dill pickle and carrot cake. My favorites so far are cherry, polar punch and pina colada."
Yelper Amanda P. added, "This place is amazeballs. The best part is that the customer service is above and beyond. For example, an employee was playing cornhole with the kids for a free snoball. Perfect treat on a hot summer day!"
Head on over to check it out: Pelican's Snoballs is open from noon-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 1-9 p.m. on Sunday.
