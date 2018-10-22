DINUBA, Calif. --Check your freezer for frozen taquitos. Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of taquitos nationwide due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The problem was discovered on October 16, 2018 when Ruiz Food Products, Inc. received notification that the diced onions used in the production of their beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled by their supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns, said the USDA.
In addition to its Dinuba headquarters, Ruiz Food Products also has facilities Denison, TX and Florence, SC.
The recalled taquitos were produced from July 1 through October 10. They include the following products:
The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "17523A or P-17523A" and "45694 or P-45694" in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide, said the USDA.
Symptoms associated with salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion and convulsions that are sometimes preceded by diarrhea, according to health officials.
There are no confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the frozen taquitos. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
If you have the recalled taquitos in your refrigerator, you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Click here for more information on the recalled products.