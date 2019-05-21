New 'Ale Trail' lets you explore downtown Fresno breweries

The Downtown Fresno Partnership launched the "Ale Trail." It features several breweries and restaurants that serve locally crafted beer.
If you pick up an "Ale Trail Passport" and receive stamps at each location, you can turn it in for a prize.
Organizers say they came up with the concept as a way to bring people downtown.
"We call this the Fulton Entertainment District. We've got a large concentration of breweries here and other entertainment option," said program manager Daniel Griffith. "So you know we want to get people familiar with the area. Get them in the habit of coming down here. supporting local business, local breweries. and support downtown Fresno."
'Ale Trail' organizers say more exciting giveaways are in the works.
You can pick up a passport at any of the breweries downtown, or you can print one out yourself here.
LIST OF PARTICIPATING BREWERIES: