New American eats: The 5 best spots to try in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew
PHOTO: BETHANY H./YELP
Topping the list is Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave. in Northeast Fresno, the New American eatery is the highest rated restaurant of its kind in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 722 reviews on Yelp.
Born out of the friendship of two local families, expect to find fresh and exciting menu combinations, along with innovative craft beers brewed in the Golden State.
Come enjoy specialties like the bacon-wrapped Danger Dog with Sriracha chili sauce, cilantro and more; or the Alison -- a grilled chicken sandwich with pesto mayo, Brie, sliced tomato and Italian marinated mushrooms. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Pismo's Coastal Grill
Photo: Enrique C./Yelp
Next up is Northwest Fresno's Pismo's Coastal Grill, situated at 7937 N. Blackstone Ave. The coastal-themed restaurant features appetizers like oysters on the half shell and crab cakes with lemon beurre blanc, while entrees include reimagined surf and turf varieties, linguini pasta with fresh Manila clams and grilled rosemary chicken with creamy polenta. (You can view the full menu here.)
With four stars out of 907 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
"Everything we tried tasted absolutely wonderful," wrote Yelper Jocelyn C. "From the Alaskan halibut, to the shrimp cocktail and (most especially) the chopped salad. ... All the food was fresh, perfectly seasoned and beautifully presented."
3. The Lime Lite
PHOTO: logan k./YELP
The Lime Lite, a New American spot in Northwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 174 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1054 W. Shaw Ave. to see for yourself.
This farm-to-fork eatery comes courtesy of owner Brandon Smittcamp, explains the business on its website, who has continued the tradition of fine dining and enlightend hospitality that the founding Milutinovich Family preserved for decades.
Expect to find elevated appetizers like chicken fried quail with black pepper local honey and desserts such as honey bun bread pudding with cinnamon whipped cream, honeycomb toffee and more. (See the full menu here.)
4. Eureka!
Photo: Eureka!/Yelp
Over in Northwest Fresno, check out Eureka!, which has earned four stars out of 541 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot at 7775 N. Palm Ave. offering comfort food classics with a twist.
The growing national chain -- with locations from California to Colorado -- features a made-from-scratch kitchen serving up gourmet burgers, creative starters and signature entrees like skirt steak with grilled broccolini, red chimichurri, chili flakes, parmesan and lemon zest. (You can check out the full menu here.)
5. Farm Fresh Bowls
Photo: Yvonne W./Yelp
And then there's Farm Fresh Bowls, a Northeast Fresno favorite with 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews. Stop by 3042 E. Campus Pointe Drive to hit up the New American spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
With an additional outpost in Visalia, the artisan eatery showcases locally-sourced, farm fresh ingredients in a variety of healthy and nutritious bowls.
Come try breakfast offerings like the yogurt parfait bowl with peanut butter granola or savory options like the Turn'd Out Tamale -- a bowl featuring braised salsa roja pork, masa bites, drunken pinto beans, red cabbage, pico de gallo and jalapeno cheddar cheese. (You can view the full menu here.)