FOOD & DRINK

New blowout bar Afterglow now open in Northeast Fresno

Photo: Afterglow/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new salon for blow drying and tanning services? Self-described "bronzing and blowout bar" Afterglow recently opened its doors in 1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107 in Northeast Fresno.

Hairstyling services on offer include both a one-time blowout and different levels of "glow club" monthly membership. Clients can book appointments online by making an account on the business's website, but walk-ins are also welcome.

As far as tanning goes, the salon has both UV tanning beds and "sunless" spray tanning services. (While spray tanning is generally considered safe, the Centers for Disease Control and cancer organizations warn that UV tanning can cause cancer.)

Afterglow has received a positive response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

"They have beverages to offer (I had champagne) to enjoy during your service," wrote Nastassha B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 14. "My hair turned out amazing, the prices are very reasonable and I can't wait for my next blowout experience!"

Yelper S. B. concurred, "I visited Afterglow and was blown away with what a beautiful salon it was. Fabulous prices and service."

Potential customers should note that Afterglow's hours for tanning and styling differ. For bronzing, it is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. For blowouts, it is open from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump arrives in California to tour fire damage
Bad air quality forces band and color guard championship cancellation
2 Visalia police officers arrested, facing more than 50 felony charges
NWS: Expect a rainy Thanksgiving weekend, two storm systems heading to California
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Fighting Ovarian Cancer: HIPEC Procedure improves late stage survival
State officials cancel important high school sporting events due to poor air quality
Red Cross assisting two dozen people affected by an East Central Fresno apartment fire
Show More
High School Water Polo Championships cancelled due to unhealthy air
Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno
Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years
More News