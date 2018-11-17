Looking for a new salon for blow drying and tanning services? Self-described "bronzing and blowout bar" Afterglow recently opened its doors in 1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107 in Northeast Fresno.
Hairstyling services on offer include both a one-time blowout and different levels of "glow club" monthly membership. Clients can book appointments online by making an account on the business's website, but walk-ins are also welcome.
As far as tanning goes, the salon has both UV tanning beds and "sunless" spray tanning services. (While spray tanning is generally considered safe, the Centers for Disease Control and cancer organizations warn that UV tanning can cause cancer.)
Afterglow has received a positive response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
"They have beverages to offer (I had champagne) to enjoy during your service," wrote Nastassha B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 14. "My hair turned out amazing, the prices are very reasonable and I can't wait for my next blowout experience!"
Yelper S. B. concurred, "I visited Afterglow and was blown away with what a beautiful salon it was. Fabulous prices and service."
Potential customers should note that Afterglow's hours for tanning and styling differ. For bronzing, it is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. For blowouts, it is open from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
New blowout bar Afterglow now open in Northeast Fresno
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News