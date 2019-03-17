New burger spot opens in Downtown Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a new burger spot is open in Downtown Merced.Burger Time is offering up a variety of options, and of course, plenty of burgers! It also has a drive-thru for folks on the go.The restaurant recently opened on 16th Street.Employees say some customers are already making it their go-to spot."We are very excited hearing them say they like the food and this is their favorite spot. We hear a lot of comment's like that .that makes us want to serve them better, and we were hard to give them the best food they want," said Gbran Aboubaker.Burger Time is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.