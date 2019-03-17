food

New burger spot opens in Downtown Merced

EMBED <>More Videos

Burger Time is offering up a variety of options, and of course, plenty of burgers!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a new burger spot is open in Downtown Merced.

Burger Time is offering up a variety of options, and of course, plenty of burgers! It also has a drive-thru for folks on the go.

The restaurant recently opened on 16th Street.

Employees say some customers are already making it their go-to spot.

"We are very excited hearing them say they like the food and this is their favorite spot. We hear a lot of comment's like that .that makes us want to serve them better, and we were hard to give them the best food they want," said Gbran Aboubaker.

Burger Time is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmercedfoodrestaurantrestaurantsburgers
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
This candle will have your home smelling like Big Mac's
Home test allows you to figure out what foods negatively affect your body
Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
TOP STORIES
Police increase enforcement during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Derek Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Watchers view pod of feeding whales off San Diego coast
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
Fresno State hosts 'Mathematics Day' to inspire female students
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Show More
Camp Fire survivors get special day to be kids again at SF's Oracle Park
Man in stolen vehicle, rams police car, leads officers on chase
Annual conference held to empower local LGBTQ youth
Man shot outside of 7-11 in Merced
SoCal man saves family dog from burning home
More TOP STORIES News