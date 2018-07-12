FRESNO COUNTY

New Clovis business serving up more than 100 flavors of shaved ice

Pelican's Sno-Ball is all over the United States but the Clovis location is the only on West of Texas, according to the owners.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you're looking for some relief then one of Clovis' newest businesses might have the perfect treat for you.

Pelican's Sno-Ball is all over the United States but the Clovis location is the only on West of Texas, according to the owners.


The new Clovis business has more than 100 flavors of shaved ice from cantaloupe to cream sickle. Families can come out and have fun playing games and enjoying a sweet cool treat.

Pelican's Sno-Ball is open all week long and their hours vary.

If you’re looking for some relief then one of Clovis' newest businesses might have the perfect treat for you.

