New Dunkin' coffee cereals contain small amount of caffeine

They are Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.
Post says the cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine - roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.
Here's how each cereal is described by the company:
Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows to mimic the delicious, indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage.
Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso.
The cereals start hitting store shelves nationwide beginning in August.