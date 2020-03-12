Food & Drink

New Dutch Bros opening in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will soon be a new place to go for a 'cup of joe' in the North Valley.

The new Dutch Bros in Merced is scheduled to open to the public this Friday at 5 in the morning.

It's located just off Highway 99 near the corner of Childs and Parsons Avenues.

The store has a drive-through and a walk-up counter, along with a couple of outdoor benches.

According to the Dutch Bros website, it is the country's largest, privately held drive-through coffee company with 385 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states.
