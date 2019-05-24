New Fresno eatery lets you build your own salad

FERSNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a brand new restaurant option on Fulton street in Downtown Fresno where you can literally grab a "Fresh Bite."It's fitting that it's also the name of the new business."Fresh Bite" celebrated its grand opening on Thursday in the TW Patterson building on Fulton near Kern Streets.The business owners describe it as a 'build your own' salad place.They have brown rice, jasmine rice, shrimp, smoked tri tip, and marinated chicken, to name just a few options.Everything is made from scratch, even the variety of salad dressings.The owners are making a point of keeping everything fresh by featuring products from local farmers and farmers market vendors.Before opening, they really listened to what customers wanted downtown."This is what we heard. Something fresh, something healthy, something quick that they could take back to their desk. Or stay and eat and relax. In the future we'll be hoping to get our liquor license and feature some beer and some nice wines as well," says Erin Cathcart.The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.They'll open on Saturdays for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Prices ranges from $8 to $12 depending on how much you load into your salad.