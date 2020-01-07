Food & Drink

Girl Scouts introduce new lemon-flavored cookies with inspiring messages baked in

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie just in time for the upcoming season.

The Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon-flavored cookie, not to be confused with the Lemonades cookie which are shortbread covered with lemon-flavored icing.

To make the Lemon-Ups more enjoyable, each cookie will have one of eight inspiring messages baked into them, including "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The addition to the cookie lineup will be available for the 2020 season and will replace the Savannah Smiles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgirl scoutscookies
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phone found in canal helps ID suspect caught holding toddler over water
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Disneyland launches special ticket offer for kids everywhere
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Show More
Valley blood donors could win a trip to Pismo Beach, other prizes
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
CA considering statewide ban on gas-powered gardening equipment
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
More TOP STORIES News