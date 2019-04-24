food

New Mexican restaurant bringing food and flair to Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Tipzy's Tacos and Beer in Southeast Fresno a good meal starts with hand made tortilla. Everything owner Claudia Moreno and her staff make in the kitchen are from scratch and made-to-order. Every recipe passed down from her mother.

"The difference of having freshly made tortillas is a world of a difference in just the food," she said. "You go to Mexico, you have real Mexican food and we are trying to bring that from there to here in the Central Valley."

The menu is simple and affordable and fresh salsa bar lets you customize your order. Only two kinds of meats are served here to focus on quality, Asada and chicken.

The food is not the only thing with flavor. The bar area and the rest of the restaurant, inside and out, is painted with bright colors. Murals of icons and musical artists like Selena and Tupac adorn the walls.

"We are not your traditional Mexican restaurant, we wanted to be different," said Moreno.

Tipzy's has been in business for about a month now, but opening it has been a long time dream for Moreno. She used to be a D.J. for about 15 years, going by the name Tipzy. The opportunity presented itself, and now she's bringing her food and flair to a part of town that is lacking in options.

"There is nothing like this, down on this side of town, no sports bars," she said. "This place has been vacant for several years so I thought I would bring something back to life."

Tipzy's Tacos and Beer is located off Belmont and Ninth street and open seven days a week. On Tuesdays, they sell $1.50 tacos and $3.50 beers.

