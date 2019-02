New New American spot Heirloom debuts in Northeast Fresno

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Northeast Fresno, called Heirloom , is located at 8398 N. Fresno St., Suite 101.Start off with appetizers such as buffalo cauliflower, falafel churros, triple-cooked fries or a smoked salmon pizza before opting for main courses like fennel-crusted salmon, braised short ribs, prime strip steak or bucatini. (Check out the full menu here .)The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 95 reviews on Yelp.Yelper David B., who reviewed it on Feb. 16, wrote , "Wow. What a refreshing new concept restaurant in Fresno. Feels like you are in a different city. Great menu with something for everyone."Head on over to check it out: Heirloom is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.---