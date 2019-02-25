New New American spot Heirloom debuts in Northeast Fresno

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Northeast Fresno, called Heirloom, is located at 8398 N. Fresno St., Suite 101.
Start off with appetizers such as buffalo cauliflower, falafel churros, triple-cooked fries or a smoked salmon pizza before opting for main courses like fennel-crusted salmon, braised short ribs, prime strip steak or bucatini. (Check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 95 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper David B., who reviewed it on Feb. 16, wrote, "Wow. What a refreshing new concept restaurant in Fresno. Feels like you are in a different city. Great menu with something for everyone."
Head on over to check it out: Heirloom is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
