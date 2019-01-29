FOOD

New pizza parlor to open in Clovis, and they're now hiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new pizza parlor is getting ready to open in Clovis and they are looking to hire.

The sign is up and preparations are underway inside Marco's Pizza.

The restaurant is located on the southeast corner of Herndon and Armstrong.

The pizzeria was founded almost 40 years ago in Toledo Ohio... and has several hundred franchises worldwide-- but this will be the first to open in the area.

It touts itself as fresh pizza done the "Italian way." Owner Michael Caldwell says one of their most important goals is being good neighbors.

"We're not so much on customer service -- we're on customer hospitality. In creating an experience and really focusing on the customers and being a part of the community and doing events to support schools, churches, athletic clubs, drama as much as we can," he said.

The restaurant will be hiring 45 people. They are accepting applications online.

They're scheduled to open in a couple of weeks, but will hold a grand opening celebration March 10.
