New pizza restaurant is opening in Fresno and they're hiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A staple in the South Valley since 1982, Boston House of Pizza will open it's first Fresno location near Herndon and Cedar Avenues.Restaurant co-owner Kyle Fialho says his father opened the family-owned business after moving to the Valley from Massachusetts.The pizza join specializes in east-coast style pizza and food."What set us apart is probably our Philly cheesesteak sandwich. It's called our steak special," Fialho said. "You're probably not going to find a better Philly cheesesteak sandwich anywhere around this area. You probably have to go to Philly to find something that close to what we make."Fialho says he plans to have the location up and running in about six to eight weeks. He's currently planning to hire a staff of 20 to 25 people for all positions.Anyone who wants to apply can go to Indeed.com.