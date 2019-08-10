New restaurant for healthy eats opening in Fresno, looking to hire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of Casa Corona are opening a new concept restaurant called Viva! Be Bowl'd.It's scheduled to open in early September.They are looking to hire 20 people - more specifically, food preparers.The restaurant will feature globally inspired sauces for its bowls and salads.It will offer healthy options like rotisserie chicken.It's located at Herndon and Cedar, in northeast Fresno, right next door to Casa Corona.It's called Viva! Be Bowl'd as a play on words, meaning 'Long live, be bold!'