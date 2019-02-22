New restaurant The Local debuts in Old Town Clovis

A new restaurant and bar has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called The Local, is located at 401 Clovis Ave., Suite 102.
According to the website, "The Local is a place where our community can gather together for special events, socialize with friends, support local businesses, enjoy handcrafted food and share our passion for wine and beer."
A variety of food and libations are on offer, including small bites like pita plates with dip or cheese and charcuterie spreads; or brunch fare like the Panda Waffle with fruit, whipped cream and bacon.
The new arrival has received a warm welcome thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Mary Nichole H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 11, wrote, "My husband and I went for the soft opening on Saturday. You could tell there are some experienced people working here. For their first night they were packed, but everything seemed to go really well."
And Jesse G. wrote, "Had the opportunity to go for a soft opening and this place was great. Awesome food and drinks. I liked how they had a few different local breweries in the area and also carried a good selection of beer."
Head on over to check it out: The Local - Old Town Clovis is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
