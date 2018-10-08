FOOD & DRINK

New sushi bar and ramen spot Toshiko opens its doors downtown

Photo: Christopher R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A Hanford Japanese restaurant specializing in both sushi and ramen has opened a second branch at 1112 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno. Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar is the project of chef David Valenzuela and owners Horace and Hiromi Steward, according to the Business Journal.

The spot's unique ramen bowl, the tonkatsu tonkotsu ramen, is made with pork marrow broth (tonkotsu) and topped with fried pork loin (tonkatsu), a softboiled egg, cabbage and black garlic.

House signature rolls include the Nitro roll, filled with albacore, cucumber, green onion and topped with fresh salmon, avocado, nitro sauce and citrus tobiko. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

"I had their miso ramen, which will be my go to throughout winter. Their opening couldn't come at a better time as the weather starts to cool," wrote Jordan G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 1. "The gyoza was delicious! Nice and crunchy."

"I've been there twice and both times it was outstanding," Yelper Jerry R. added, in praise of the spicy seafood ramen and poke bowl.

Head on over to check it out: Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in southwest Fresno
The top 3 shops for chocolate lovers in Clovis
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
Show More
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
More News