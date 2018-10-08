New sushi bar and ramen spot Toshiko opens its doors downtown

A Hanford Japanese restaurant specializing in both sushi and ramen has opened a second branch at 1112 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno. Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar is the project of chef David Valenzuela and owners Horace and Hiromi Steward, according to the Business Journal.
The spot's unique ramen bowl, the tonkatsu tonkotsu ramen, is made with pork marrow broth (tonkotsu) and topped with fried pork loin (tonkatsu), a softboiled egg, cabbage and black garlic.
House signature rolls include the Nitro roll, filled with albacore, cucumber, green onion and topped with fresh salmon, avocado, nitro sauce and citrus tobiko. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
"I had their miso ramen, which will be my go to throughout winter. Their opening couldn't come at a better time as the weather starts to cool," wrote Jordan G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 1. "The gyoza was delicious! Nice and crunchy."
"I've been there twice and both times it was outstanding," Yelper Jerry R. added, in praise of the spicy seafood ramen and poke bowl.
Head on over to check it out: Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
