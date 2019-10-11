VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for something sweet in the South Valley?
A new Visalia food truck is making churros and traditional Mexican sweet bread even better- by adding ice cream, toppings, and drizzles.
Que Concha was started by husband and wife Maira and Noe Maldonado a couple of months ago.
Their concha ice cream sandwiches and churro sundaes have been a huge hit in Visalia's Oval Park neighborhood.
If you're thirsty, they also serve agua fresca and horchata.
"Every customer that comes to the window is like "Hey, thank you very much' and 'You guys are doing an awesome job.'" Noe Maldonado said. "(They say) 'You guys are doing great. Oh, I like your trailer.'"
Que Concha is open every day except Sunday.
You can find them on Northwest Third Avenue, near the intersection of Pearl Street.
You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
New Visalia food truck brings concha ice cream sandwiches to the Valley
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More