A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called TB Nail Spa, the fresh addition is located at 6650 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 106 in Northeast Fresno.
On Yelp, the owner cites 13 years of experience operating nail salons in the Bay Area. TB Nail Spa offers an array of nail designs and nail treatments, ranging from acrylic and gel liquid to traditional manicures and pedicures. Waxing services are also available and walk-ins are welcome.
TB Nail Spa has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Chastity D., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 21, wrote, "I had an amazing first experience! I was seated immediately, offered free drinks and got probably the best coffin-shaped nails I've ever had. I will be back for sure!"
Liza P. added, "I got chrome nails, and Tammy did such a great job on them! This place goes above and beyond to provide great customer service."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. TB Nail Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Northeast Fresno gets a new nail salon: TB Nail Spa
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News